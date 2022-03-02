Ukraine thanks Elon Musk for internet services amid Russian invasion; Musk replies..

Amid war cries by Russia and Internet services in the country being disrupted, Ukraine received Starlink satellite internet terminals from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, on Monday. For this, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov shared a photograph of a truck loaded with the terminals, the thanking the tech titan, through his Twitter handle.

‘Starlink – here. Thanks, @elonmusk’, Fedorov tweeted. ‘You are most welcome’, Musk responded.

You are most welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2022

The help came from Musk after the minister urged Mr Musk to provide Starlink stations in war-hit Ukraine where internet services were disrupted following military operations by Russia. ‘While you try to colonize Mars- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations’, Mr Fedorov had tweeted at the SpaceX CEO.

The Starlink services provide access to broadband internet connections across the world. The company on Friday launched a further 50 Starlink satellites and many more are slated to be put into Earth’s orbit.