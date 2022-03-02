Video: World’s first electric Batmobile is ready for action

The Dark Knight trilogy is widely regarded as one of the finest Batman films of all time, and anybody who has seen it knows how important the Tumbler was to Christen Bale’s Batman and when it comes to battling crime, Batman’s Batmobile is his most valued weapon.

Nguyen Dac Chung of the Hanoi University of Architecture has created a Batmobile that goes beyond the Tumbler’s simple presentation value. As the replica is fully electric, anyone may buy one, and the creator can even make one for you if you like.

According to the information provided, the replica has an overall length of 3,700mm, a width of 2,400mm, and a height of 1,300mm. In the front, the car has 13-inch rims with 22-inch tyres, and in the back, it has 18-inch rims with gigantic 33-inch tyres.

Apart from that, the replica looks to be fairly accurate to the original, with a fake exhaust, slightly modified intakes, and minor aero component tweaks.

A cockpit may accommodate both a driver and a passenger. This vehicle includes two hydraulic doors that can be controlled from a distance, as well as four cameras that provide a full 360-degree vision, which is very handy for manoeuvring around tight corners.