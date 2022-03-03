ISSF World Cup: India’s Shri Nivetha, Esha Singh and Ruchita Vinerkar strike gold

Cairo: In shooting, India’s Shri Nivetha, Esha Singh and Ruchita Vinerkar won gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol team event of the ISSF World Cup in Cairo. Germany’s Andrea Katharina Heckner, Sandra Reitz and Carina Wimmer won silver medal in the event.

Earlier, India’s Saurabh Chaudhary won gold medal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol event. He defeated Michael Schwald of Germany. Esha Singh won silver medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event.

Earlier in the day, Saurabh Chaudhary, Gaurav Rana and Uchaganve Kedarling Balakrishna missed out a bronze medal in the men’s 10m air pistol team competition. The Indian team finished at fourth place. In the men’s 10m air rifle team event, India’s Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Srinjoy Dutta finished fourth.

India is now in the top of the medal tally with 2 gold and one silver. Germany and Italy is in the second position with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medal each. A total of 17 countries have won medals so far. Over 500 shooters from 60 nations are taking part in the World Cup.