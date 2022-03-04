Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 12 million UAE dirhams

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat won 12 million UAE dirhams in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle Draw. Mohammed Sameer Alan working as a technician in Dubai won the fortune with his ticket number 192202 brought on February 27. He shared the ticket with six others. Alan will get 6 million UAE dirhams as he paid half the ticket price of Dh500.

Another Indian expat, Ajith Variyath bagged the second prize of 1 million UAE dirhams for his ticket number 273166. Earlier, a Keralite won 500,000 UAE dirhams (Rs 1 crore) in the weekly draw. Saidali Kannan, working as a private chef in Abu Dhabi has won the fortune for his ticket that he bought on February 22.

Meanwhile, the weekly draw continues this month with prize money of Dh 300,000.