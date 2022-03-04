Emirates Airline opens new retail sales office

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has opened a new retail sales office in Fujairah. The new retail sales office has four customer service counters dedicated to flight reservations, ticketing, and general customer enquiries.

Earlier the airline had opened a new check-in facility in Ajman in association with the Ajman Transport Authority. This is Emirates Airline’s first remote check-in facility outside of Dubai. Customers can check all their travel related documents at this facility and receive their boarding passes and board one of the Ajman Transport Authority buses to Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 12 million UAE dirhams

The air carrier is opening these new service centers to expand its presence in the northern region of the country.