Honda to launch an entry-level adventure bike CRF190L in India: Know the features

Mumbai: Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Honda will soon launch its entry-level adventure bike Honda CRF190L in India. Honda launched the new bike in the international market, in last September.

Honda CRF190L is powered by 184cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The engine is capable of 15.70PS of power and 15.75Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The features of the new bike include a set of circular-shaped rearview mirrors, a side-mounted exhaust system, sturdy grab rail, luggage rack, Dakar-inspired body graphics, upright handlebar mid-set footpegs and rectangular double-stacked headlight.

It weighs 145 kg and has a ground clearance of 240 mm. The bike also comes equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres. It also gets disc brakes at both ends along with telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension.