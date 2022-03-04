Ramadan 2022: Sha’ban crescent sighted in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE informed the sighting of Sha’ban crescent moon. The crescent moon was spotted on March 3 and March 4 will be Sha’ban 1.

Islamic calendar is based on the sighting of crescent moon and lasts for 29 – 30 days. As per the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, Sha’ban precedes the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the holiest month according to the Hijri calendar. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of the holy month. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after.