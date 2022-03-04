DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Ramadan 2022: Sha’ban crescent sighted in UAE

Mar 4, 2022, 11:49 am IST

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE informed the sighting of Sha’ban crescent moon. The crescent moon was spotted on March 3 and  March 4 will be Sha’ban 1.

Islamic calendar is based on the sighting of crescent moon and lasts for  29 – 30 days. As per the Islamic (Hijri) calendar, Sha’ban precedes the holy month of Ramadan.

Also Read: Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins 12 million UAE dirhams 

Ramadan is the holiest  month according to the Hijri calendar. Eid Al Fitr marks  the end of the holy month. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated  on the first day of Shawwal – the month that comes after.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 4, 2022, 11:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button