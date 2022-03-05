Attack on army camp kills 27 soldiers

Bamako: 27 soldiers were killed and 33 others were injured in an attack by terrorist on an army camp in Mondoro, Mali on Friday. 7 soldiers are still missing after the attack. 70 terrorists were also killed in the attack. No militant group has claimed responsibility of the attack.

Terrorists affiliated with the Al Qaeda seized control of the northern region of the country in 2012. The terrorists have seized vast areas of the Malian countryside, while also expanding into Niger, Burkina Faso and other neighbouring countries. From then, the country is witnessing regular terror attacks. Terrorists associated with the Islamic State also carry out suicidal attacks in the African country.

Earlier on Thursday, France and its allies fighting Islamist terrorists in Mali announced that they will begin their military withdrawal from the nation.