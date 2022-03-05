Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate improves to 98.65% in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate has reached at 98.65% in India. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated this. As per the latest updates released by the ministry, 5921 new Covid-19 cases along with 11,651 new recoveries and 289 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The recovery numbers reached at 4,23,78,721. The death toll is at 5,14,878. The number of active Covid-19 cases declined to 63,878. This constitutes 0.15% of the overall infection tally. The daily positivity rate is at 0.63%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,19,14,261 Covid-19 tests have been done up to March. Of these 9,40,905 samples were tested on Friday.