Massive fire breaks out at Kashmir Hospital; Patients safely evacuated

Srinagar: A massive fire broke out in the Bone and Joints Hospital located in the Barzulla area of Srinagar, on Friday night. The fire reportedly broke out from the operation theatre, which then spread amid blast of gas cylinders, damaging about 30% of the building infrastructure. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the fire, and patients were evacuated to a safer place.

The fire plunged the whole hospital administration, leading patients and attendants to panic. Reportedly, the flames spread from building housing main OT to another as fire services personnel battled hard to bring the flames under control. During the time, several gas cylinder blasts occurred, which made the efforts to bring the fire under control a difficult task for the fire and emergency department. Trauma, Recovery and Emergency sections were damaged in the fire break out, which was later brought under control after hectic efforts by official machinery and with the tremendous help rendered by the local people.

Also read: Islamic State claims responsibility for Peshawar mosque blast in Pakistan

All the patients were safely evacuated and first kept outside the hospital, following which they were shifted to various hospitals in the vicinity. A number of ambulances were deployed to remove the patients to other hospitals.