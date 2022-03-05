‘Modiji says he’ll protect Hinduism, but he protect lies’: Slams Rahul Gandhi

Varanasi: Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the ruling party in the state seeks votes on the ‘basis of lies’. The Congress MP’s attack on the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh came while he was in Varanasi to campaign for the party, on the same day PM Modi was also in Varanasi for the campaign.

Addressing an election rally in Pindra, Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi said, ‘I will die but will never tell you that I will deposit Rs 15 lakh to your bank accounts. I do not care if it makes you feel good or bad. I respect you all enough to never lie on your faces. Modi Ji lies and says he protects Hinduism. No, he protects lies. They talk about the Hindu religion all over the country. Tell me what is the Hindu religion? It is nothing but the truth. They do not seek votes on the name of the Hindu religion, but on the basis of lies’.

Refering to the Ukraine crisis, the Congress leader said that the Centre is responsible for the protection of its ctizens and alleged that they always make excuses. ‘A war is underway in Ukraine, thousands of our youth are stranded. But when these youth ask for help, BJP members say that they went to Ukraine as they could not take admission in a college in India. Are they (Centre) not responsible for their protection? They always make excuses’, the Wayanad MP said.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place and results will be declared on March 10.