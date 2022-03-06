Experts Answer: Can we drink water that has been sitting overnight?

People occasionally wake up thirsty in the middle of the night. As soon as this occurs, they grab the water, which has likely been sitting all night. They may also have the same water that has been preserved overnight even in the morning. Ever wondered whether or not that water is safe to drink? Here is what some experts have to say about it.

What happens if people drink water that has been sitting for an extended period of time? The first issue is that water that has been sitting overnight is not particularly hygienic. There may be contamination even if the water container is covered. The saliva remains on the container after drinking the water from it and it comes into touch with the mouth. Bacteria and dust might build up on the water container as a result of this. If the container is open, water and carbon dioxide mix together, lowering the pH level.

Dr Gaurav Jain, a specialist in internal medicine at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi, has concluded that drinking such water might not be detrimental to a healthy individual. He said, ‘If this water is consumed by an already ill or unhealthy person, it may make them prone to catching another infection through contamination since their immunity is low. But, there is no harm in drinking stale water if it is stored properly’.

‘Water kept for long in plastic bottles or closed containers in a car is not safe as it heats up in sunlight and allows bacteria to breed’, Dr Jain further added.