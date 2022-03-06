ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj writes new history

Mumbai: In cricket, women’s team captain of India, Mithali Raj set fresh history by becoming the third cricketer to play in six ODI World Cups. She achieved this on Sunday when India took to the field against Pakistan in the ongoing Women’s World Cup in Mount Maunganui.

Mithali is the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to play in six ODI World Cups. She is also the first woman cricketer to play in six ODI World Cups. Mithali Raj made her World Cup debut in 2000. She also played for India in 2005 , 2009 , 2013, 2017 and now in 2022.