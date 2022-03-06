India launch date of 2022 MG Motor ZS EV announced: Get the details here

Mumbai: MG Motor India announced the launch date of its new SUV ZS EV. The updated SUV will be launched on March 7.It was launched in the international market in October last year.

The electric SUV will be powered by a 51kWh unit battery. It produces 143hp and 353Nm of power and torque. It also comes with iSmart user interface with more than 75 features. It features a bevy of in-car services from big players like Jio, Park+, MapMyIndia and Shortpedia. MapMyIndia provides online navigation and live traffic updates in a 4D user interface.

It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The new SUV has LED headlights and DRLs, 17 inch new alloys, roof rails, rear spoiler, 7 inch LCD cluster, leather wrapped steering wheel, PVC + PU seat, 6 airbags, 360 degree camera, TPMS, blind spot detection, pedestrian warning, front and rear seat belt reminder, etc.