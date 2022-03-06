Ponting breaks down while paying tribute to cricket legend Shane Warne | Watch video

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting condoled the demise of his friend, cricket legend Shane Warne on Saturday, calling him the ‘greatest bowler’ he ever played with or against. Warne, 52, died on Friday due to a suspected heart attack.

Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname. We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together. Through it all he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family… pic.twitter.com/KIvo7s9Ogp — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 5, 2022

In another video, Ponting was seen being very emotional while paying tribute to Warne, and said it would some time for the news to sink in. ‘I have had a few hours now to digest it all and think about how big a part of my life he was and reflect on a lot of those memories’, Ponting said.

Warne, one of the most influential cricketers in history, was found unresponsive in his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand. Shane Warne was named as one of ‘Five Cricketers of the Century’ by Wisden. He played 145 Test matches for Australia and had taken 708 wickets. He also played 194 ODIs and had taken 293 wickets. Shane also captained Australia in 11 One-Day Internationals, winning 10 and losing just once.