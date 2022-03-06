Ramadan 2022: UAE announces Work from Home option for government employees

Dubai: The UAE government announced flexible hours and remote work option for government employees on Fridays during the holy month of Ramadan. Government entities can grant employees these options, provided work flow is not affected. The remote work option can be given to a maximum of 40% employees for Fridays.

The remote work option can be given only to employees who don’t need to be physically present in office. Employees must seek approval from the concerned authorities for getting this. Priority must be given to employees who live far from their workplaces or have exceptional circumstances.

Earlier the UAE government had announced the working time of government offices during the holy month of Ramadan. From Monday to Thursday, all government offices in the country will remain open from 9 am to 2 pm during the holy month of Ramadan. On Friday, the offices will work from 9 am to 12 noon.

April 2 is expected to be the first day of Ramadan in this year. The actual date will be announced after the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan is expected to last 30 days this year. So, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on May 2.