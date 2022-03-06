Sweden and Finland plan on further strengthening security cooperation

Sweden and Finland will strengthen their security cooperation in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, their prime ministers announced on Saturday, but neither country has committed to joining NATO.

‘Russia’s assault against a sovereign European nation jeopardises Europe’s security order. Finland and Sweden will enhance their collaboration in this shifting security climate ‘ Sanna Marin, the Finnish Prime Minister, addressed reporters in Helsinki during a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Sweden and Finland have deep historical ties as well as extensive military collaboration, which includes joint training and information exchange.

The invasion, described by Russia as a ‘special military operation,’ has also forced a rapid shift in attitude toward NATO in both countries, which are currently outside the NATO alliance.

Recent polls in both nations revealed a majority in favour of joining NATO for the first time. Marin called it ‘understandable’ that more people in Sweden and Finland desire to join NATO.

‘We’re having this issue right now in Finland,’ Marin remarked. ‘These debates will take place within parliament, with the president, within the cabinet, and between the parties.’

Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats have long resisted requests from the country’s center-right opposition to join NATO. Andersson said it was normal for the topic to come up again, but he dodged queries about Sweden’s membership in the military alliance.

‘The security situation has changed dramatically,’ Andersson remarked. ‘I’ve met with the party leaders of the other Swedish parties several times in the previous week, and we’ve discussed a variety of topics,’ she explained.

The two countries already have close ties with NATO and are invited to all Ukraine-related consultations. If they decide to request for membership, Secretary General Stoltenberg stated in January that they might join the alliance ‘quite fast.’

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto stated on Friday that the US and Nordic countries would ‘initiate a clear procedure to step up defence and security cooperation’ following a meeting with US President Joe Biden that included a phone conversation to Magdalena Andersson.