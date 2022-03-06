Yamaha unveils two electric scooters : Know the features

Mumbai: Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Yamaha has unveiled two electric scooters – the E01 and Neo’s EV. Yamaha Neo is the successor to the Yamaha E02 Concept unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. It is the electric equivalent of the 50cc scooter that already exists under the same name. The new electric bike will be powered by a swappable lithium-ion battery pack.

Yamaha E01 is based on the E01 Concept and is the equivalent to a 125cc petrol scooter. Users will find three riding modes – Eco, Normal, and Power. The electric bike features a fully digital instrument panel, a keyless ignition system and Bluetooth connectivity. It will be powered by a 11kW (15 bhp) battery.

The E01 Concept console gets a simple that displays relevant information Yamaha has already registered a trademark for the E01, which means it is likely to be introduced to the Indian market soon.