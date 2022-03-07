Moscow says it’s will let Ukrainians residents to evacuate to Russia

Ukrainian officials reported that a Russian air attack targeted a bread factory on Monday, as the country’s negotiators gathered for talks with Russian officials after earlier rounds of talks failed to bring a resolution to the crisis.

Local rescue services said that the bodies of at least 13 persons were discovered from the wreckage after a factory in Makariv, Kyiv region, was struck. Of the 30 people reported to have been present at the time, five were saved.

After the evacuation ceasefire attempts failed, Russia and its close ally Belarus provided Ukrainians escape routes on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people were stuck without food or water in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, which was bombarded on a regular basis.

A Ukrainian negotiator urged Russia to halt its assault on Ukraine, which has displaced 1.7 million people to Central Europe, according to the United Nations.

On Twitter, Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said, ‘In a few minutes, we will begin talking to representatives of a country that truly believes large-scale violence against people is an argument.’

According to plans issued by the RIA news agency, a corridor from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, would lead to Russia’s ally Belarus, while residents from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, would be sent to Russia.