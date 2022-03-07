Agricultural and processed food products exports from India grows by 23 %

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry informed that the country’s exports of agricultural and processed food products grew by 23% in the first ten months of the current fiscal year. The total exports reached at $19,709 million during April-January 2021-22. It was at $ 15,974 million in April to January 2020-21.

According to the data released by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), rice exports during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year rose 12% to $ 7696 million. Rice contributes nearly 40% of India’s agri-export basket. Export of wheat surged by 387% to $ 1742 million. Exports of other cereals grew by 66% to $ 869 million.

Also Read; Emirate in UAE scraps PCR test for international arrivals

Meat, dairy and poultry products exports rose by more than 13% to $ 3,408 million in April-January 2021-22 compared to $ 3,005 million in 2020-21. Fruits and vegetables exports were up 16% to $ 1,207 million during April-January 2021-22.The processed fruits and vegetables exports were up 11% to reach $ 1,269 million.