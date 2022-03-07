Commodity Market: Gold price surge to all-time high

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal rose to an all-time high. As per market experts, the concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and inflation pushed investors towards precious metals.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold futures climbed 1.8% to Rs 53,500 per 10 gram. In August 2020, gold had hit a record high of Rs 56,200 in Indian markets.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,520, higher by Rs 800 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4940, up by Rs 100.

In the international market, price of spot gold was up 1.5% to $ 1,998.37 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 1.7% to $ 26.09 per ounce and platinum surged 2.3% to $ 1,147.19. Holding of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.4% to 1,054.3 tonnes.