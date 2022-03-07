Emirate in UAE scraps PCR test for international arrivals

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi revised entry rules. As per the new guidelines, all vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers arriving at the Abu Dhabi International Airport are exempted from taking a PCR test. But they must submit negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of their departure or a certificate of Covid-19 recovery dated with 30 days of their flight. Children under 16 are exempted from these requirements.

Earlier on February 26, the national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways confirmed that travellers flying with the airline no longer needed a negative PCR test result to board flights, unless it is a requirement of their final destination.

Meanwhile, the green status in Al Hosn pass remains necessary to enter most public places in Abu Dhabi, including cafes, hotels, restaurants, museums, and other tourist attractions.