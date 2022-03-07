‘He always wanted to see me smiling’: Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla on Shilpa Shetty’s chat show

Keeping his memory alive, actor- singer Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her bond with late actor Sidharth Shukla in actor Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming chat show ‘Shape Of You’. Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house shared a close bond, and fans lovingly called them #sidnaaz.

In the promo of the show, Shehnaaz can be seen in her adorable, quirky avatar, dressed in a chic black outfit. Lovingly called Sana by her fans, the 28-year-old actor-singer was seen talking about mental health and mentioned about Sidharth Shukla saying, ‘Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha’ (Sidharth always wanted to see me smiling). Apart from Shehnaaz, the promo also featured Shamita Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Masaba Gupta, John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest, when he was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled ‘Tu Yaheen hai’. She also graced the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend.