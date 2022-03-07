Hrithik Roshan calls rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad ‘extraordinary’ as she sings Bangla song

Hrithik Roshan gushed over rumoured girlfriend-actress Saba Azad as she performed a popular Bangla song. Saba posted a video of herself singing a song and stated that she learnt the song when she was a kid and didn’t even know the language. Hrithik Roshan, Konkona Sen Sharma, among others were the first to react to the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Saba wrote, ‘Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing’. Reacting to her post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, ‘You are an extraordinary human’. While Konkona Sen Sharma added, ‘One of my favourite songs! And your pronunciation is fab!’

Click here to view the Instagram post

Saba’s admirers were likewise blown away by her singing. One wrote, ‘Tooooo good! This is my entire childhood on an LP!’ Another person wrote, ‘This is such a beautiful childhood memory of mine. You make it sound soulful, Saba’.

Also Read: Mumbai to get 25 new bus routes to improve connectivity with metro stations

On the other hand, Hrithik and Saba have been spotted on several lunch and dinner occasions. Saba even paid a visit to Hrithik and his family for lunch. They also react to each other’s social media posts.