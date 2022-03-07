Mumbai: The key specifications of Apple iPhone SE3 revealed just a day ahead of its launch. The new smartphone will launched on March 8. The phone is expected to be priced around $ 300.

As per market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new phone will come in 64GB, iPhone 128GB, and 256GB storage options and three colours – white, black, and red. The Apple iPhone SE 3 will feature 5G connectivity.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation will be launched with the A15 Bionic chipset and is powered by the A13 Bionic processor. iPhone SE 3 will likely have a 4.7-inch LCD screen. It will run on iOS. Apple iPhone SE 3 is rumoured to pack a single rear camera setup. Connectivity options on the Apple iPhone SE 3 are said to include Wi-Fi and GPS.

Kuo also said that the iPhone SE 2022 will enter mass production this month, and Apple is estimated to ship 25-30 million units of the smartphone in 2022.