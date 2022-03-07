Kremlin issues conditions for Ukraine to abide by, for the war to stop

A Kremlin spokesperson reported to the media that Russia has notified Ukraine that it is ready to cease military operations ‘in a minute’ provided that Kyiv meets a list of criteria.

Moscow is demanding that Ukraine suspend military activity, alter its constitution to entrench neutrality, recognise Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as sovereign states, according to Dmitry Peskov.

It was the clearest statement yet from Russia about the conditions it wants Ukraine to meet in order to end its ‘special military operation,’ which is currently in its 12th day.

In a telephone interview with Reuters, Peskov said that Ukraine was aware of the situation. ‘And they were told that it could all be stopped in a matter of seconds.’

The Ukrainian government did not respond right away.

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine from the north, east, and south, hammering cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol’s harbour. The invasion, which began on February 24, has resulted in Europe’s biggest refugee crisis since World War II, sparked international indignation, and resulted in harsh sanctions against Russia.