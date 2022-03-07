Realme launches budget smartphone C35 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Realme launched its budget smartphone Realme C35 in India on Monday. The Realme C35 is the successor to Realme C25 that was launched in India in April last year. The new phone will be available for purchase from 12pm, March 12 on Flipkart, Realme.com and retail outlets in the country. The new smartphone is available in two colours – Glowing Black and Glowing Green and is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB + 128GB model t is priced at Rs. 12,999.

The dual-SIM phone is powered by octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC and runs on Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) display with a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with triple rear cameras and a 8 MP Sony IMX355 selfie camera sensor at the front.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for fourth day in a row

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.