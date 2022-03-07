Student casts vote for UP polls just days after evacuation from Ukraine;

Kritika had just reached home after her escape from the war hit , turbulent Ukraine, where she was at a university in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. She voted in the seventh and final phase of the state elections today as a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Cantt Vidhan Sabha constituency.

She told India Today about her harrowing experience in Ukraine, saying ‘I was in Kharkiv. We were being bombed every 30 minutes to an hour. I was stuck in my hostel’s bunker for five days. We had no food to eat, no water to drink.’

She made her way to Poland on her own with a group of stranded students as ground troops moved in and Russian airstrikes devastated city after city, Kritika remembered after exercising her franchise at a booth in Varanasi.

‘Students who have returned from Ukraine should be allowed to finish their education in India. The fees charged by private medical colleges should be reduced,’ she said.