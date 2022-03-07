UK Home Office fined £5,750 in settlement to EU citizen

The UK Home Office and the European Union have agreed to pay £5,750 to an EU citizen they detained at the border during a crackdown on EU immigrants entering the country last year. The citizen is a Slovakian national, Miro Matos. He has lived in the UK for 18 years.

‘I thought: ‘Have they lost their minds?’ I didn’t come in on a floating door. I drive in a car. I understand when there is human error but every single thing, they said about me was rubbish. I have traveled the world, but this is the rudest approach I have ever experienced,’ Matos, a general manager at a restaurant in London’s Chancery Lane, said.

According to the Home Office, in response to his complaint, his detention was unwarranted based on his status to reside in the UK. ‘Your status should have been known to the persons on staff at the time of your detention’, it said. It agreed that ‘compensation’ was ‘appropriate’. A settlement of £5,750 was reached last week after the initial offer of £2,000 was rejected.