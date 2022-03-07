‘War in Europe, refugees, and the fall of a dictator in 2022’: The predictions of Nostradamus!

What do you know about the French astrologer Nostradamus who predicted a European war, attacks on a city, and the fall of the European Union? Those who have studied and interpreted his writings believe these predictions are applicable to 2022.

The 16th-century astrologer

Nostradamus had a life span of approximately 1503 to 1566 and wrote about 6,338 prophecies. Apparently, he even predicted how and when the world would end! He seldom provided any specifics in his writings, so they are open to many interpretations. Even critics claim that anyone can interpret his words in any way they wish.

War in Europe

The following interpretations of his prophecies for 2022 were circulated at the beginning of the year – before anything was known about the Russian attack on Ukraine. Read on to see what Nostradamus predicted according to his interpreters.

Attack on a European city

Interpreters of Nostradamus’ prophecies wrote in late December 2021 that he had spoken of a possible siege against Paris in 2022. This would indicate a war in Europe.

Famine

Nostradamus also predicted that war and armed conflict in the world would increase hunger, which would increase migration.

Refugees

According to some of his interpreters, Nostradamus predicted that many more refugees would arrive by 2022. It is alleged that he predicted that seven times as many migrants would reach Europe’s borders this year than in the previous one.

Europe’s collapse

Nostradamus foretold the collapse of the European Union in one of his prophecies.

Dictator’s death

In some prophecy interpretations, Nostradamus predicted the death of a dictator. They believe he was referring to Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

Earthquake in Japan

According to another prediction, there will be a major earthquake in Japan in 2022.

Nostradamus accurately predicted certain historical events in the past, at least in some interpretations of his words. Among his predictions were the Great Fire of London, Adolf Hitler’s rise to power, the horrors of World War II, the French Revolution and even the creation of the atomic bomb.