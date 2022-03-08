5 family members including infant killed in a fire breakout in TVM

Varkala: Five members of a family were killed in a fire break out in a house at Thiruvananthapuram’s Varkala on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 1.45am on Tuesday and the reason for fire is yet to be ascertained. The deceased are Prathapan alias Baby(62), Sherly (53), Abhirami(25), Akhil (29) and Riyan (8 months).

Prathapan, a vegetable vendor, has been conducting business in the area since long time. The family usually retired to sleep early by 10 in the night and woke up by 4 am, the neighbours noted. The eldest son of Prathapan- Nihul, has sustained severe burns and has been admitted to a hospital. On spotting fire, the locals alerted the fire force and police. As per eyewitnesses, at least five bikes were on fire when they rushed to the house and airconditioners were also completely destroyed. The fire is likely to have spread from the car porch of the two-storeyed house.

Rural SP Divya Gopinath said that an investigation on the matter is underway. ‘The interiors of the house were completely destroyed in the fire. We will call forensic experts and examine all angles of the case’, she added.