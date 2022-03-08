Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth hospitalised again due to fever and vertigo

Aishwarya Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital for the second time on March 7 due to a fever and vertigo. In an Instagram post, she also said about post-Covid problems.

Aishwaryaa was diagnosed with Covid-19 on February 1 and she was hospitalised in a private hospital in Hyderabad. She returned to work after recuperating from Covid-19 and completed the shooting of her forthcoming music video, Musafir.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth has had a difficult few of months. She has been going through a terrible period after announcing her split with Dhanush. Aishwaryaa took to Instagram on March 7 to post a series of photos with her doctor and said, ‘Life before covid and post covid back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you! Honour ma’am’.

Dhanush and Aishwarya announced their separation on January 17 after 18 years of marriage. According to the actor’s father, Kasthuri Raja, the couple have not yet filed for divorce. They have two kids together – Yatra and Linga.

