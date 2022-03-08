Alia Bhatt set to debut in Hollywood with spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’

Washington: Following her spectacular perfomance in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is all set for her Hollywood debut with Netflix’s international spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’. According to the website Deadline, Alia will be joining Hollywood superstars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the thriller project ‘Heart of Stone’ from Netflix and Skydance.

The project will be directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. As per the Deadline report, the project will be produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher are executively producing the movie. Plot details are currently being kept under the wraps.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic. Alia is also awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s another movie ‘RRR’, which also features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, and will be released on September 9, 2022. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor, which will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

