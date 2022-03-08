Cebu Pacific announces daily flights to this city with low fare

Manila: The low-budget air carrier based in Philippines, Cebu Pacific resumed daily passenger flights connecting Dubai and Manila. The airline also announced discounted airfare of 249 UAE dirhams to Manila. The offer was announced to mark the 26th anniversary of the air carrier.

The offer will be available from March 8 to March 13. Passengers can also fly to Boracay, Puerto Princesa, Dumaguete, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, General Santos or Tacloban from Dubai at a low fare of 557 UAE dirhams. Tickets are valid for travel from April 1 to August 31, 2022.

The airline will also be offering 50%off on its seat selector service. Passengers can fly easy with their preferred seats where they can choose either a window or aisle seat or rows near the exits with an extra legroom option. Since 2021, Cebu pacific has permanently removed its change fees, allowing for passengers to rebook as many times as they need.