Director Bala, wife Muthumalar to split after 17 years of marriage

Tamil director Bala and his wife Muthumalar announced their separation after 17 years of marriage. According to reports, Bala and Muthumalar both filed for divorce by mutual consent at the Chennai Family Court on Saturday. The couple is yet to issue a formal statement on the subject.

The Bala and Muthumalar are said to have been living apart for the past four years. As per sources, problems started arising between the couple when the filmmaker was preoccupied with his work obligations. They have agreed to live apart on a friendly basis before filing for divorce.

Bala and Muthumalar got married in the year 2004. They together had a daughter named Prarthaana.

Bala is well-known in the film industry for revolutionizing Tamil cinema with films like Nandha, Tharai Thappattai, Avan Ivan, and others. He last helmed the romantic drama film Varmaa. Bala is currently preparing for the premiere of his forthcoming film alongside actor Suriya. The cast and crew are still being kept under wraps, but it is expected that actress Jyothika would play the female protagonist in the film. The film’s title is yet to be released, but it is expected to enter theatres in the near future.