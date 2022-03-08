Filmmaker Priyadarshan felicitated with honorary doctorate

On Monday, filmmaker Priyadarshan was reportedly awarded an honorary doctorate. The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science in Madras honoured the filmmaker. While he is yet to be formally announced the news, the director has kicked off the year 2022 with a bang.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan’s most recent Hindi film, Hungama 2 was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty, and Paresh Rawal played the key parts in the film. Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea, starring Mohanlal, was also written and directed by Priyadarshan.

Also Read: Mumbai to get 25 new bus routes to improve connectivity with metro stations

Priyadarshan is an Indian screenwriter, producer and director. He is best known for his comedy films, but he also directed artistically historical epic films and periodic dramas. Priyadarshan has directed over 90 films in numerous Indian languages, mostly Malayalam and Hindi, as well as six Tamil and two Telugu films, during the course of his almost three-decade career.