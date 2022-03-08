Garmin launches ‘Garmin Instinct 2 series’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Switzerland based technology company, Garmin launched its latest smart watches – Garmin Instinct 2 and Garmin Instinct 2S in India. Garmin Instinct 2 is priced at Rs. 36,990 for the vanilla variant and Rs. 41,490 for the Camo Edition. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar Edition is priced at Rs. 46,990 and Solar Tactical Edition is priced at Rs. 51,990. The smart watches will be available to purchase from March 14 on Synergizer and offline Garmin stores along with Helios, Just In Time and other offline retail partners .

The vanilla Instinct 2 smart watch comes in Graphite colour. The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is offered in three colours- Graphite, Mist Grey, and Tidal Blue. The Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition is offered in two colour options — Black and Coyote Tan. The Camo Edition comes in a sole Graphite Camo colour option. Garmin Instinct 2S is offered in Deep Orchid, Graphite, and Poppy colours and while Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is offered in Graphite, Mist Grey, and Neo Tropic colour options.

Garmin Instinct 2 has a 45mm dial and monochrome, two-window display. It has 32MB internal storage and has a battery life of four weeks. Garmin Instinct 2S sports a 40mm dial and monochrome, transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP), two-window display.

The watches also features blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, calory tracker, stress tracker, heart rate monitor, respiratory monitor, sleep cycle sensor, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, barometric altimeter, compass, accelerometer and thermometer.

They can be connected to Android and iOS devices using Bluetooth. The features of the watch can be controlled via the Garmin Connect app. It also equips 30 sports modes like skiing, swimming, running, biking and more.