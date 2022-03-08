German Open Super 300 badminton: India’s PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth enter second round

Muelheim An Der Ruhr: In badminton, India’s P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of German Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Muelheim An Der Ruhr in Germany on Tuesday. Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by ‘21-8, 21-7’ in the women’s singles. This was Sindhu’s 15th win over the world no. 11 Thai player. Sindhu will now face either Beatriz Corrales of Spain or Zhang Yi Man of China in the next round.

World Championships silver medal winner, Kidambi Srikanth defeated world no 39 Brice Leverdez of France by ‘21-10, 13-21, 21-7’ in 48 minutes in the men’s singles. This was Srikanth’s 4th victory against the French player. World no. 11 Srikanth will face China’s Lu Guang Zu in the next round. Srikanth has a 2-0 record against world no. 27 Chinese player.

Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of India, Sai Pratheek K and N Sikki Reddy lost to top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand by ‘19-21, 8-21’ in the opening match.