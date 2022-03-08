DH Latest NewsDH NEWSRajasthanUttar PradeshLatest NewsNEWS

Indian Railways announce special train service to this city

Mar 8, 2022, 11:13 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced a Holi special train connecting Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Shri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. The train number 04530 will depart from Sriganganagar on Sunday and Wednesday at 6:10 pm between March 13 to 20. It  will reach Varanasi at 5 pm the following day. The train will leave Varanasi at 9 pm on Monday and Thursday and will arrive at Sri Ganganagar at 9:15 pm the following day.

The train will stop at Abohar, Malout, Gidderbaha, Bathinda, Rampuraphul, Barnala, Dhuri, Patiala, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Alamnagar, Bareilly, Sultanpur, and Lucknow.

It will have 1 AC, 3 combined coaches and 12 sleeper coaches. The train will be fully reserved and passengers will have to book the tickets before the departure of the train.

