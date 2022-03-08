‘It took so many tears & so much therapy’: Anshula Kapoor on her weight-loss journey

Anshula Kapoor, sister of Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor, posted an encouraging message about her weight loss journey on Monday.

Anshula shared a photo from her workout and reflected on her road to a healthy lifestyle, which wasn’t as simple as one may think. Taking on Instagram, she wrote, ‘For me today, being healthy means so much more than what I look like in the mirror. One of my first steps to becoming a healthier me was to acknowledge that mentally I wasn’t in the best place, and that I had to address what was eating me from the inside before I could even begin working on anything else. This was the most uncomfortable part. And the most difficult part too. It took so much therapy. So many tears. So much uncertainty. Fear. Setbacks. Discomfort. Self-doubt. Then came the self realizations. Thus began the healing’.

She further added, ‘It’s been a 2 year-long journey, and I’m still at work in progress. It’s taken me almost as long to realize that my self worth isn’t tied to the shape of my body and that constantly belittling or criticizing my imperfections & flaws isn’t doing me any good – regardless of whether that flaw is emotional or physical’.

She concluded the post with an amazing empowering note which read, ‘I’m still learning to love the perfectly imperfect me that I’m discovering and leaning into, because life is too short to live it thinking you’re unworthy or unlovable. I am flawed, and still worthy’.

Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. He later married actress Sri Devi and had two daughters together Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor.

In December last year, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, cousin Rhea Kapoor and Rhea’s director spouse Karan Boolani were all tested positive for Covid-19. They were all isolated in their houses and took all the necessary measures under the supervision of specialists and recuperated from the disease after a few days.