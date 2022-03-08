Maruti Suzuki launches Dzire CNG in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India’s most popular car makers, Maruti Suzuki launched its updated Dzire, with S-CNG technology. Earlier Maruti Suzuki launched the CNG variant of Celerio and Wagon-R. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG is available in VXI and ZXI variants; costing Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 8.82 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Maruti Suzuki Dzire can be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 14,100 for Petrol variants and starting Rs 16, 999 for CNG variants.

Dzire S-CNG is powered by K-series DualJet, Dual-VVT 1.2-litre engine. The engine is capable of producing 57kW of power and a max torque of 98.5 Nm. The engine is mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The car will give a mileage of 31.12 km/kg, making it India’s most fuel efficient.

It comes with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Safety features include dual airbags, high speed alert, seat belt reminder for driver and co-passenger, speed sensing door locking and reverse parking sensors along with ABS and EBD.