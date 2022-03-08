Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha in fraud case; summoned by court

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has been told to appear in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad court in a fraud case registered in 2019. Sonakshi was accused of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust by an event organiser named Pramod Sharma, after she backed out from an event for which she was paid in advance.

Sonakshi was reportedly paid a sum of Rs 28 lakh in advance for an event in Delhi where she was supposed to make an appearance as a chief guest. The actress had also signed a memorandum of understanding for the event. However, she did not attend the event despite taking an advance payment for the same. After repeated attempts to recover the money, the event organiser Pramod Sharma filed a complaint against the actress in 2019.

Allegedly, on the day of the event, Sonakshi’s team demanded a change in the timing of the event. The actress reportedly backed out after the organisers refused to consider this demand. Now, the Moradabad court has issued a non-bailable warrant against the actress in the fraud case, and also directed her to appear in court on 25 April.