Russia-Ukraine conflict leaves phone lines, internet untouched: How?

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has badly damaged many civilian and military facilities in the eastern European nation. However, the phone lines and internet remain functional. Has the Russian government failed to take down the infrastructure? Security experts consider Moscow’s refusal to disable its phone and data networks to have three good reasons.

The Russian intelligence services have the ability to eavesdrop on phone conversations and emails. Additionally, it can gather geolocation data and other metadata, which can prove useful during an invasion. Another reason for the use of Ukrainian commercial networks by the Russian army could be the use of Ukrainian commercial networks by the Russian army. Invading armies that do not want to harm the infrastructure that they will need if they conquer Ukraine is the third reason.

The presence of phone lines and the internet seems to have worked against Russia, since the details of the invasion have fueled world anger, resulting in protests and sanctions. ‘If [Russian forces] can do localized shutdowns of telecommunications, they’ll do it. As a general rule, however, they will want to keep the phones in Kyiv working so they can listen in,’ said James Lewis, vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and director of the strategic technologies program.