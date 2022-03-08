Security forces bust Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module in Kashmir, arrests 4

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police busted a terror module affiliated with the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested 4 terror associates from Srinagar. The module was being operated by terrorists lodged in Srinagar Central Jail.

The arrested were identified as Aqib Manzoor Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat, Ghulam Muhammad Ahanger, all residents of Haffu Tral and Waris Bashir Najar of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral. The arrested were running a grenade throwing module. Police also recovered three-hand grenades from their possession.

Police claimed that the arrested had been throwing grandees at target under the direction of Irshad Ahmed Bhat, a terrorist lodged in Central Jail Srinagar. They also provided shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists. Police have registered a case and begun investigation.