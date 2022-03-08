State government to set up first women’s university, district medical colleges

The Telangana government announced the establishment of the first women’s university in the state on Monday. The government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for this purpose in the budget tabled in the Assembly for the fiscal year 2022-23.

‘The Government of Telangana believes that women have to be at the forefront in higher education also. To achieve this, I am proud to announce to this August House that the first women’s university in the state of Telangana is going to be established. An outlay of Rs 100 crore is proposed towards the same’, Finance Minister Harish Rao said in his budget speech. He also declared that the Mulugu Forest College, which was set up after Telangana was formed, will be upgraded to a Forest University. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been proposed for the project.

To improve medical services in Hyderabad, the government chose to build super speciality hospitals on all four sides of the city including Gachibowli, LB Nagar, Alwal, and Erragadda. Telangana Institutions of Medical Sciences (TIMS) will be the aggregate name for these institutions. The government also intends to expand Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) by 2,000 beds. This would bring the total number of beds in the NIMS to 3,489.

In Warangal, the government has likewise chosen to construct a Health City. Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University already exists in the city. The construction of a new super speciality hospital with 2,000 beds is underway. This hospital, which would cost Rs 1,100 crore, will function in a building with 24 floors and with 35 super specialities.

Over the following two years, the government plans to create a medical college in each district. Eight new medical colleges will open in the calendar year 2022. In the remaining eight districts, new medical colleges will be established in 2023. A budget of Rs 1,000 crore has been recommended for the development of new medical institutions by the government.