US adds 3 more countries to its ‘do not travel list’

New York: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added 3 more countries to its ‘Level 4: Very High’ list. The authority included Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand in the list and urged all US residents and citizens to avoid travelling to these countries.

The ‘Level 4: Very High’ list includes more than 135 countries. The US authority places a country or region at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days.

CDC has also placed 6 destinations in the ‘Level 3: High’ list. They are Anguilla, Cape Verde, Fiji, Mexico, Philippines and United Arab Emirates. At present 33 destination are in the list. CDC places a country or region at Level 3 when it reports 100 to 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Unvaccinated US citizens must avoid travelling to these places.