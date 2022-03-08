DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUSLatest NewsNEWS

US adds 3 more countries to its ‘do not travel list’

Mar 8, 2022, 03:03 pm IST

New York: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added 3 more countries to its ‘Level 4: Very High’ list. The authority included  Hong Kong, New Zealand and Thailand  in the list and urged all US residents and citizens to avoid travelling  to these countries.

The ‘Level 4: Very High’ list includes more than 135 countries. The US authority  places a country or region at Level 4 when more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents are registered in the past 28 days.

Also Read: Cebu Pacific announces daily flights to this city with low fare 

CDC has also placed 6 destinations in the ‘Level 3: High’ list. They are Anguilla, Cape Verde, Fiji, Mexico, Philippines and United Arab Emirates. At present 33 destination are in the list.  CDC places  a country or region  at Level 3 when it reports 100 to  500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days. Unvaccinated US citizens must avoid travelling to these places.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 8, 2022, 03:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button