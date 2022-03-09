Biggest reclining Buddha statue getting ready at Bodh Gaya

In India, the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit is being actively restored and Bodh Gaya is an important element of it. In this endeavour, the greatest reclining statue of Gautam Buddha, 100 feet long and 30 feet high, will be unveiled soon near the place where Buddha attained enlightenment.

The idol is being made by the Buddha International Welfare Mission. The statue depicts Buddha in a reclining position. The construction of the statue began in the year 2019 and sculptors from Bengal are engaged in sculpting the fibreglass statue.

According to Bhante Aryapal Bhikshu, founder secretary of Buddha International Welfare Mission, the statue of Lord Buddha in Mahaparinirvana Mudra carries immense significance for Buddhists since it is in this posture that he reached out to his students. Bhikshu further said that the Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh also have an idol of Lord Buddha in this pose, where he reached Mahaparinirvana.

Bodh Gaya is a Buddhist pilgrimage centre and sacred site. The Mahabodhi Temple Complex is located in the Bodh Gaya region of Bihar, India. Gautama Buddha is supposed to have acquired enlightenment under what is now known as the Bodhi Tree, making the location a Hindu and Buddhist pilgrimage. The Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002.

As per the archaeological finding, Buddhists have been using the site since the Mauryan era. The giant statue of Lord Buddha will be opened for devotees to visit from February 2023.