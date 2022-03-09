DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWSEducation

East Anglia University announces new scholarships for Indian students: Get the details here…

Mar 9, 2022, 10:32 pm IST

University of East Anglia (UEA) has announced six new scholarships for India. The scholarships were awarded by several university departments. Students applying for master’s degrees during the academic year 2022-2023 will receive sponsorships. Scholarship applications must be submitted by May 31, 2022. Details about the scholarships are available on the official website – uea.ac.uk

UEA India Award: This award is only available to Indian students applying for postgraduate study at UEA. Scholarships worth £4,000 will automatically be awarded to those who meet the entry criteria.

International Development: Scholarships for this program require both theoretical and practical knowledge and skills for students to achieve their goals. The university is offering scholarships for master’s applicants from India with a tuition fee reduction of up to £8,000. Three seats are available under this program.

School of International Development: UEA’s School of International Development offers full-fee scholarships including financial assistance equal to international fees for full-time Masters’ courses offered by the school. For three individuals globally, the scholarship grant covers tuition fees up to the value of £18,500 and will not be combined with any other scholarship provided by UEA.

MSc Academic and Professional Scholarships (International): The School of Economics is offering competitive scholarships equal to full international tuition fees (19,900 pounds) and 50% of international tuition fees (9,500 pounds) for students pursuing any of the MSc Academic and Professional programs.

UEA Law School: Country Specific Academic Excellence Scholarships: At the UEA School of Law, students can take advantage of a variety of learning experiences and are taught by international experts. The UEA offers two competitive scholarships worth £8,000 in tuition fee reductions for LLM applicants.

 

