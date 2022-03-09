GSK and MS Dhoni team up for 6 in 1 vaccination campaign

GSK has teamed up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni for its latest campaign to promote awareness of the ‘6 in 1’ vaccination. The campaign will be presented in variety of media channels, including television, YouTube digital videos, web sites and doctor’s clinics.

The main benefit of the combo vaccination is summarised in the tagline of the campaign as fewer injections, less discomfort. In a new commercial video starring MS Dhoni, a comparison is made between striking six in cricket and the ‘6 in 1’ immunisation for newborns, which protects against six illnesses.

MS Dhoni, former Indian cricket captain said, ‘As parents, my wife and I look for ways to give our daughter a good foundation for life and we have always believed that vaccination is an essential component of that foundation. Watching my daughter go through the pain due to multiple injections during infancy was difficult for us both. I have joined GSK to raise awareness about a 6 in 1 vaccination. Combination vaccination means that infants get the same kind of protection but with fewer injections. Less pain for them and all parents would agree, less pain for us too’.

According to Rashmi Hegde, executive vice president, medical affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, every kid should be vaccinated as soon as possible since vaccinations assist to strengthen children’s immunological memory and protect them from infections. ‘6 in 1 or hexavalent vaccination has helped protect millions of infants in India and across the world and has a proven record of safety and efficacy’, she added.

Also Read: Video shows Russian tank blowing up civilian car, killing elderly couple in Ukraine

Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), poliomyelitis, haemophilus influenza type B, and hepatitis B are all protected by the 6 in 1 vaccine. Parents should consult their physicians to learn more about the 6 in 1 immunisation.