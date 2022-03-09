Hardik Patel says Gujarat presented‘copy-paste budget like previous years’

Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel hit out at the state government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, calling the budget presented in the Assembly session a ‘copy-paste’ like previous years because there is no policy on unemployment. He further said that the state government does not make a concerted effort to create job opportunities.

‘There was a hope for employment among youths when the budget was going to unveil today but once again, a copy-past budget has been introduced like previous years. There is no mention of employment opportunities in the budget. Gujarat government does not work hard for providing jobs,’ Patel stated today at a news conference.

‘The state government has no preparation and policy on unemployment. Every year, around 75,000-80,000 young people graduate in the state.’ He added. He also demanded that the state government enact new laws on the issue of unemployment, saying that if the matter is ignored in the assembly sessions, the party will agitate against it.